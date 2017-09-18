EXCLUSIVE 'The Light of the Moon' Trailer: Stephanie Beatriz Regains Control of Her Life After Sexual Assault

The Light of the Moon premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year and won its Audience Award. Writer-director Jessica M. Thompson said in a director's statement, "I want to give a voice to those who are often unheard, tell the stories that are unseen, and challenge the notions of what is considered 'acceptable' cinema."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Bonnie, a young and successful Latina architect, is sexually assaulted while walking home from an evening out with friends in Brooklyn. At first, she attempts to keep the assault a secret from her long-term boyfriend Matt, but the truth quickly emerges. Bonnie emphatically denies the impact of what has just happened to her. She fights to regain normalcy and control of her life, but returning to her old life is more complicated than expected. Her attempt to recapture the intimacy she previously had with Matt falters and cracks begin to surface in their relationship. Another attack in the neighborhood only drives Bonnie further into denial, before an encounter with an at-risk woman causes her to face the truth and confront her own self-blame."

The Light of the Moon arrives in theaters on Nov. 1.