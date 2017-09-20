EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Bloom Says 'Disturbing' Video Was Taken of Kevin Hart and Montia Sabbag in His Hotel Room

Montia Sabbag is just as upset as Kevin Hart about reported footage of an alleged private encounter between the two of them in the comedian's Las Vegas hotel room last month, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET's Kevin Frazier.

Following a press conference on Wednesday, where Sabbag denied that she was part of an alleged failed extortion attempt but did claim to being "involved" with Hart, Bloom further claimed that "Montia had a brief, intimate relationship" with the 38-year-old actor.

When asked about the extent of their relationship, Bloom elaborated, "She met him unexpectedly on the way to Las Vegas, and they had a brief intimate relationship for a few days in Las Vegas."