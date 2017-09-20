EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Bloom Says 'Disturbing' Video Was Taken of Kevin Hart and Montia Sabbag in His Hotel Room
Montia Sabbag is just as upset as Kevin Hart about reported footage of an alleged private encounter between the two of them in the comedian's Las Vegas hotel room last month, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET's Kevin Frazier.
Following a press conference on Wednesday, where Sabbag denied that she was part of an alleged failed extortion attempt but did claim to being "involved" with Hart, Bloom further claimed that "Montia had a brief, intimate relationship" with the 38-year-old actor.
When asked about the extent of their relationship, Bloom elaborated, "She met him unexpectedly on the way to Las Vegas, and they had a brief intimate relationship for a few days in Las Vegas."
As for Hart's rep claiming that "someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," Bloom told ET that her client did no such thing.
"Montia is adamant that she had nothing to do with this and that she is a crime victim just like Kevin Hart," she said, adding that Sabbag "did not even know she was going to be meeting Kevin Hart in Las Vegas, so she certainly didn't plan anything."
Bloom also told ET that both she and her client have seen video footage that she says was taken illegally of Hart and Sabbag's alleged time together in the actor's hotel room.
"It seems to me that there was at least one fixed camera in the room, perhaps built into an electrical outlet or something in the wall of the hotel room," Bloom explained. "It's very disturbing to anybody who goes to hotel rooms, to think that someone could have a secret camera in your hotel room, recording you."
Bloom added, "It's a very private place where many people are intimate or take off their clothes, and it's shocking to think that someone could do that."
As for how Hart is dealing with all this, a source close to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star told ET that he and his team are "just riding out the storm right now."