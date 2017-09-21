EXCLUSIVE: Little Big Town Jokes They're 'a Little Bit Frightened' for Tour With Kacey Musgraves, Midland
Don't threaten Little Big Town with a good time!
The band is gearing up to hit the road with Kacey Musgraves and Midland on The Breakers Tour, kicking off in February 2018, with tickets available beginning Friday, Sept. 22.
"It's going to be amazing, I'm a little bit frightened," Jimi Westbrook tells ET with a laugh.
"It's going to be a good time -- maybe even too good of a time," Karen Fairchild explains.
LBT teamed up with their tourmates on Wednesday night for an epic medley on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Together, the group deliverered a ridiculously impressive take on ELO's "Don't Bring Me Down" -- watch below!
Though the tour is primarily named for LBT's latest album, The Breaker, the band made a conscious decision to add an "s" for "The Breakers Tour."
"There are so many meanings," Phillip Sweet muses. "One is, there are songs about heartbreak. For Midland, they are a huge breakthrough act right now..."
"...And definitely a nod to rule breakers..." Fairchild chimes in.
"And maybe there will be some habits we try and break, too," Sweet jokes.
When it came to selecting Musgraves and Midland as their openers, the reasoning was quite simple.
"They are all so talented, but they're also great people and we love that," Kimberly Schlapman gushes.
"We like the music they are making, too," Fairchild says. "I love the first songs of [Midland's] record, the traditional country sound ... and I think Kacey is so important to the format. As a songwriter and as an entertainer, we just know that she's going to be around for a long, long, long time."
Earlier this summer, Little Big Town launched their excellent wine label, 4 Cellars, and sat down for a hilarious drinking game with ET to celebrate.