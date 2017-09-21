EXCLUSIVE: Little Big Town Jokes They're 'a Little Bit Frightened' for Tour With Kacey Musgraves, Midland

Don't threaten Little Big Town with a good time!

The band is gearing up to hit the road with Kacey Musgraves and Midland on The Breakers Tour, kicking off in February 2018, with tickets available beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

"It's going to be amazing, I'm a little bit frightened," Jimi Westbrook tells ET with a laugh.

"It's going to be a good time -- maybe even too good of a time," Karen Fairchild explains.

LBT teamed up with their tourmates on Wednesday night for an epic medley on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Together, the group deliverered a ridiculously impressive take on ELO's "Don't Bring Me Down" -- watch below!