EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Is Adorably Excited About Getting Her Drivers' Permit, Talks Upcoming Anniversary

Look out world, Maddie Ziegler is ready to hit the road!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Dance Moms star at Instagram's Knott's Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday -- who turned 15 on Saturday -- where she revealed she is ready to get behind the wheel.

"I'm about to get my permit," she said. "I can get my permit soon, so that's like my biggest goal of being 15."

"I'm excited. I think I'm gonna be a great driver," she added.