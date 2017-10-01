EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Is Adorably Excited About Getting Her Drivers' Permit, Talks Upcoming Anniversary
Look out world, Maddie Ziegler is ready to hit the road!
ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Dance Moms star at Instagram's Knott's Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday -- who turned 15 on Saturday -- where she revealed she is ready to get behind the wheel.
"I'm about to get my permit," she said. "I can get my permit soon, so that's like my biggest goal of being 15."
"I'm excited. I think I'm gonna be a great driver," she added.
Aside from learning to drive, Ziegler has a big year coming up. She's working Sia again on a top secret project, also starring Kate Hudson, who shaved her head for the role.
EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Says Kate Hudson is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations
"It's hard not to say but I think we just want it to be such a big surprise for everyone," Ziegler said of the film. "It's gonna be unlike ... anything has ever seen before. And it's going to be something different and innovative and I'm really excited for everyone to see it."
Sia and Ziegler have worked together on multiple music videos, from "Chandelier" to "Cheap Thrills," and the pair are always looking to change things up.
EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Dishes on Boyfriend Jack Kelly & Her New Project with Sia & Kate Hudson
"It's definitely been a journey and I think the best part is getting to grow with her," said Ziegler. "We've transformed so much together and I cant wait to continue growing."
The pair is also looking to move beyond the blonde bob wig that became an iconic part of their performances.
Ziegler continued, "We have new looks, we have new wigs all the time. So, I'm so excited to see what's next in the future."
WATCH: Maddie Ziegler on Dating and Her Next Collab With Sia: 'It's Different!'
The future for Ziegler also holds another big celebration; the one year anniversary of her relationship with boyfriend Jack Kelly in January.
The young couple doesn't have specific plans yet, but even their vague ones sound pretty amazing. "I think iIm going to be in Australia with him," Ziegler said.
For more on Ziegler's cute relationship, watch the video below!