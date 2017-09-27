EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Reveals Her Twin Girls Just Started Listening to Her Music

Madonna is known for multiple talents, like singing, acting, and producing, and now she can add one more to the list--skincare expert!

ET caught up with the 59-year-old music icon at the New York City launch of MDNA, her new skincare line available at Barney's, where she opened up about her family life in Portugal.

"It's an experiment," she explains of the move to Lisbon. "I wanted to just go and experience another culture, music and art scene, and this one is phenomenal."

But no matter where she moves, there's no escaping her global superstardom, something her four-year-old twins, Esther and Stella, are quickly learning.