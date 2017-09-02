EXCLUSIVE: Makeup Artist Spencer Barnes Recreates Julianne Hough’s ‘Timeless’ Wedding Look -- Watch!
Want to look just like Julianne Hough on your wedding day? Well we’re about to show you how!
ET’s new beauty series, How-To Hollywood, is breaking down Hough's stunning bridal look step-by-step.
This week, we invited celebrity makeup artist and greatbeauty.com expert, Spencer Barnes, to show us how to achieve the exact look he created for Hough on her special day.
Spencer has worked with Hough for almost a decade, first working with her on the set of her 2008 Juicy Fruit commercial. He has also created some of her most stand-out makeup looks on Dancing With the Stars and her EMMYs red carpet look.
But, when it came to Hough's wedding look, they "decided to dial it back and make it absolutely timeless,” he told ET.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve Julianne’s ‘timeless’ wedding look:
Step 1: Moisturize + Serum
Pro Tip: Use 2-to-3 drops of serum and apply all over the face and down onto the neck!
Step 2: Foundation
Pro Tip: When applying foundation Spencer pushes the foundation into the skin with a flat-top kabuki-style brush. This allows the product to stay on longer.
For this wedding-day-inspired glam, Spencer mixed two products – a liquid illuminator (highlight) and a medium-coverage foundation – both by Koh Gen Doh.
Step 3: Powder
Pro Tip: Spencer uses a pressed powder to set the outer portion of the face (not the under eye area).
Step 4: Eyes
Pro Tip: Matte eyes shadows will give you the ability to create shading and definition in a natural way. Add sheen and luster later where you want your eyes to pop!
Spencer used a neutral matte primer on the lids before building up the crease with peachy nude tones and a toffee brown shade through the crease. He also adds deeper mauve eye shadows to the outer crease of the eye to create an "elevated structure" from lighter to darker shades. Spencer also added a shimmer shadow right in the middle of the eyelid.
Step 5: Mascara
Pro Tip: It’s your party and you can cry if you want to! If you’re a crier – on your wedding day, use waterproof. It will not budge. To remove it use a liquid eye makeup remover and cotton bud to press product in, makeup wipes don’t always do the trick!
Step 6: Highlight
Pro Tip: Spencer applies the cream highlighter with his finger tips to the top of the cheeks and around the brow area.
Step 7: Lips
Pro Tip: Line your lips with a pencil that has a gray undertone, which will create the illusion of a shadow around the lip, creating a fuller lip effect.
For Julianne’s pouty wedding day lip, Spencer used a mauve almost berry-like lip crayon and nothing more.
Voilà! Now take a selfie and share a photo from your special day with us using the hashtag #HowToHollywood!
