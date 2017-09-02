EXCLUSIVE: Makeup Artist Spencer Barnes Recreates Julianne Hough’s ‘Timeless’ Wedding Look -- Watch!

Want to look just like Julianne Hough on your wedding day? Well we’re about to show you how!

ET’s new beauty series, How-To Hollywood, is breaking down Hough's stunning bridal look step-by-step.

This week, we invited celebrity makeup artist and greatbeauty.com expert, Spencer Barnes, to show us how to achieve the exact look he created for Hough on her special day.

Spencer has worked with Hough for almost a decade, first working with her on the set of her 2008 Juicy Fruit commercial. He has also created some of her most stand-out makeup looks on Dancing With the Stars and her EMMYs red carpet look.

But, when it came to Hough's wedding look, they "decided to dial it back and make it absolutely timeless,” he told ET.