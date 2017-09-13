EXCLUSIVE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Show Off Baby Shai in Adorable Anne Geddes Shoot -- Pics!
Just when you thought Shai Chmerkovskiy couldn't get any cuter… he gets his own photo shoot!
The 8-month-old was all smiles while posing with his mom, Peta Murgatroyd, and dad, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, as famous baby photographer Anne Geddes captured their pics. Only ET was on set, and talked to Geddes about what it was like photographing the precious family of three!
"The shoot today, I can't say it was easy," Geddes joked, "but you know, you have to be quick, because babies have limited attention spans."
The family appeared to be happier than ever at the shoot, laughing and smiling in almost every portrait.
And in one of the cutest pics from the collection, Murgatroyd holds up baby Shai, who's in his birthday suit and giggling to the camera.
"😍 I'm melting over this photo by the incredible @annegeddesofficial!" she wrote on Instagram. "See the entire photo shoot on @entertainmenttonight on Wednesday, 9/13 at 7:30pm PST. ❤️"
As for the proud parents, Geddes couldn't help herself from gushing over them.
"They're gorgeous," she said. "They're a really lovely couple inside as well, so they're the whole package ... they're very genuine people. It's very nice to get to know them."
ET also spoke with Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd on set, who are currently gearing up for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC. They said that despite their busy schedules, baby Shai is their No. 1 priority.
"[Life has changed] in every way possible," Murgatroyd explained. "We just revolve around him. Everything revolves around him, from the minute we get up."
