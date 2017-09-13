EXCLUSIVE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Wishes He Had Kids With Peta Murgatroyd 'Earlier' -- Here's Why!

Maks told ET that after discovering what it's like to be a father, he wishes he would have had children with Peta sooner.

"Looking back, I can't imagine having kids with anyone but Peta, obviously, but would I wish for maybe having met her earlier and having had kids earlier? Absolutely," he revealed. "Now looking back, it's going to be hard no matter what age you are or your financial situation or where you live."

"We grew up in a tiny two bedroom with my brother [Val Chmerkovskiy] and bunk beds and all that," he continued. "We came out great, enjoying life, and trying to set up for when you can have a child is just -- to me it just…"

"There's never a perfect time," said Peta, finishing Maks' sentence.