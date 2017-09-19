EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Harvey Talks Emotional 'America's Got Talent' Finals: 'I Want to Inspire Other People'
Mandy Harvey hit the America's Got Talent stage during the first night of the finals on Tuesday, and the amazing songstress proved she truly has what it takes to not only win the season, but inspire the nation.
With nothing but her ukulele and her flawless voice, the stunning singer wowed the judges with her original song, "This Time," that seemingly evoked her own struggles with learning how to find her voice after going deaf as a teen.
The powerful performance floored the judges, who praised Harvey for being an incredible singer and an inspiring force of nature.
ET's Denny Directo caught up with Harvey after the show, where she opened up on some of the feedback she got from the judges.
"[Heidi Klum] said that I make the impossible possible and that I prove that things are possible and that's the whole reason why I wanted to do this," Harvey shared. "I wanted to inspire other people and so, the fact that it works and that other people can feel that rawness and see my pain but also see that it wasn't the end of my story, hopefully will motivate them to get up off the floor themselves."
Before her performance, Harvey opened up in a tearful pre-taped package about the emotional turmoil she felt after going deaf, and the moment that convinced her to reclaim her life.
"One day I was walking and I fell down the stairs, and I couldn’t move, and I thought to myself, 'Is this it? Do I lay here forever?'" Harvey recounted. "But I realized in that moment that I have two choices: I can stay here forever, or I can make the difficult choice to stand up and to move forward, to run. And making that decision to stand up and run, that's what got me here today."
After her incredible performance host Tyra Banks asked Harvey about her decision to stand up, and the singer explained, "There's really not much you can do if you stay on the floor."
"Life will pass you by, time will pass you by, and you're closing the door to possibilities of hope, of something beautiful to come," Harvey added. "And I just didn't want to give up."
Harvey revealed to ET that singing in the finals proved difficult to her, because she was "holding back tears" at the beginning of her performance.
"Then I just pushed it away, because I know the end of the story, it's not the brokenness, it's the running so I had to really shift my thought, but it was very difficult to sing," she admitted.
While the competition this year is tougher than ever, Harvey says she already feels like a huge winner.
"My life is never going to be the same in a beautiful way and just the fact that I showed up is a huge victory," she said. "I'm just very thankful and I can't wait to see what's going to happen for my future."
To see if Harvey walks away with the grand prize, fans will have to tune in to the America's Got Talent finals results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
For more on the amazing singer's enchanting performances throughout the season, check out the video below.