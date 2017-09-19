EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Harvey Talks Emotional 'America's Got Talent' Finals: 'I Want to Inspire Other People'

"One day I was walking and I fell down the stairs, and I couldn’t move, and I thought to myself, 'Is this it? Do I lay here forever?'" Harvey recounted. "But I realized in that moment that I have two choices: I can stay here forever, or I can make the difficult choice to stand up and to move forward, to run. And making that decision to stand up and run, that's what got me here today."

After her incredible performance host Tyra Banks asked Harvey about her decision to stand up, and the singer explained, "There's really not much you can do if you stay on the floor."

"Life will pass you by, time will pass you by, and you're closing the door to possibilities of hope, of something beautiful to come," Harvey added. "And I just didn't want to give up."