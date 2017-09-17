EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore Gushes Over Fiance at Emmys 2017, Flashes Massive Sparkler on the Red Carpet -- Watch!

While she seemed incredibly excited to talk about the engagement, Moore admitted to ET that she and Goldsmith have yet to plan anything for the wedding. She said she's only been able to focus on Emmys night, which will be a special one for her and her co-stars. The popular NBC drama is up for eight accolades.



"I'm not even thinking about that. I think it was like, gotta get through tonight...," she explained. "One dress at a time."



"I think all of us, our heads are collectively spinning tonight," she said of her This Is Us family. "The show premiered about a year ago, and here we are, on Emmy night, nominated in all kinds of categories, and for Best Drama of the Year? It's just mindblowing. I never in my life thought I would be a part of a project like this."