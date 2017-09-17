EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore Gushes Over Fiance at Emmys 2017, Flashes Massive Sparkler on the Red Carpet -- Watch!
Mandy Moore is all smiles!
ET caught up with the This Is Us star on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she confirmed she's engaged to her longtime musician boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith.
"He did a very good job," Moore, clad in a strapless Carolina Herrera gown with custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry, gushed to ET's Nancy O'Dell while flashing her massive sparkler. "Yeah, I'm not an engagement ring kind of girl."
"I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this," she continued. "Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."
While she seemed incredibly excited to talk about the engagement, Moore admitted to ET that she and Goldsmith have yet to plan anything for the wedding. She said she's only been able to focus on Emmys night, which will be a special one for her and her co-stars. The popular NBC drama is up for eight accolades.
"I'm not even thinking about that. I think it was like, gotta get through tonight...," she explained. "One dress at a time."
"I think all of us, our heads are collectively spinning tonight," she said of her This Is Us family. "The show premiered about a year ago, and here we are, on Emmy night, nominated in all kinds of categories, and for Best Drama of the Year? It's just mindblowing. I never in my life thought I would be a part of a project like this."
Before hitting the red carpet, Moore took to her Instagram stories to post a pic of her fiancé en route to the awards show.
"This guy flew across the country today to come with me to the #Emmys," she captioned it.
Rumors began swirling that Moore was engaged earlier this month, and her This Is Us co-stars previously confirmed the news while chatting with ET at various Emmys events.
Hear their sweet reactions in the video below!