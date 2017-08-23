EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris and Fiance Ryan Hurd Talk Wedding Plans & Her Stunning Custom Ring!
Country couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd got engaged last month, and the super sweet lovebirds are still basking in the excitement and happiness.
ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the musicians at the Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, where they opened up about him popping the question, her unique ring and their wedding plans.
"I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it's from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it's cast just custom for her," Hurd said of Morris' one-of-a-kind sparkler. "I couldn't just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her."
As for Morris' reaction when Hurd proposed with the beautiful ring, the "My Church" singer said she immediately brought the waterworks.
"Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect," she marveled. "He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect."
When it comes to their wedding, Morris said she's already in the initial planning stages. "I think we're kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again," she shared.
The country songstress added that they're taking things at a "glacial pace" and are "just enjoying being engaged."
Morris stepped into the spotlight at this year's ACM Honors gala, where she paid tribute to the late Glen Campbell -- who died on Aug. 8 -- with a touching rendition of his hit song "Galveston."
On the red carpet before the show, Morris was looking forward to getting to perform the touching tribute, admitting that she was "one of the lucky ones" who was selected to honor the country icon's memory.
"It's a very bittersweet thing to be doing, because he's just such a legend and it was so heartbreaking to lose him," she said. "I feel so lucky to get to sing 'Galveston' tonight and honor him and his family."
Morris -- who won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year -- also opened up about working on a follow-up to her debut full-length album, Hero, released in June 2016.
"I'm writing right now," she said. "Hopefully, you know, [there will be] something in the next year or so, but I'm kinda taking my time."
"Absorbing the crazy two years I've had and getting the inspiration to write all of it down is kind of the process I'm in right now," she added. "But it's been so fun to write songs again."
While walking the red carpet, Morris also fanned out a bit over Kesha, and admitted that the "Praying" singer has been something of an inspiration to her.
"I was so bowled over by her honesty and to just be a woman in the industry and be that blunt and upfront about what you're going through is really, really incredible to me," Morris shared. "It makes me want to strive to be more honest in my songs."
While Morris is slowly gearing up to work on her new album and is traveling around the country headlining her Hero Tour, Hurd is getting ready to release some new music as well.
The singer-songwriter, who released his first EP in April, said he's already got an album that's waiting to come out, and he's looking to his fiancée for tips on how to handle a burgeoning career in the country music industry.
"I've gotten to watch all of Maren's things that have happened to her over the last couple of years," Hurd said, referring to Morris' critical acclaim and rise to fame. "It's kinda cool, when I'm doing my own thing with my own record, to kinda know what to expect, and it's really exciting."