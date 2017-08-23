EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris and Fiance Ryan Hurd Talk Wedding Plans & Her Stunning Custom Ring!

Country couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd got engaged last month, and the super sweet lovebirds are still basking in the excitement and happiness.

ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the musicians at the Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, where they opened up about him popping the question, her unique ring and their wedding plans.

"I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it's from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it's cast just custom for her," Hurd said of Morris' one-of-a-kind sparkler. "I couldn't just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her."