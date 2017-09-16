EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ballas Dishes on Returning to 'DWTS,' Admits He Wasn't 'Surprised' By Julianne Hough's Exit

The decision to return to Dancing With the Stars was an easy one for Mark Ballas once he knew who his partner was!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 31-year-old dancer and his wife, BC Jean, at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower on Friday, where he opened up about partnering up with Lindsey Sterling.

"Honestly it was timing," Ballas confessed of deciding to return to DWTS after two seasons off. "Secondly, I knew that I was going to have Lindsey Sterling. She's kind of been on my wish list for a minute, so that was a big part of it for me."

"I've known her, we have a lot of mutual friends, and we've both been fans of what she does," he added. "So that was kind of intriguing to me."