EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 5 Trailer Premiere! There’s a New Doc -- and Major New Drama
It’s time for your annual check-up with the ladies of Married to Medicine.
Bravo’s hit series returns for season five this November, and ET has your exclusive first look at all the dishy drama to come. It’s going to be a roller coaster of a year for Dr. Jackie Walters, whose practice is booming -- but her marriage, not so much. She has to come to terms with the harsh reality that her husband, Curtis, has been unfaithful.
Toya Bush-Harris’ marriage is also a work in progress, but not because of infidelity. Her hubby, Eugene, is cheating on her with work, spending little time at home. Quad Webb-Lunceford’s in a similar spot, feeling unappreciated by her husband, Dr. G. Meanwhile, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Heavenly Kimes will both work to strike the perfect work-life balance. Then there’s the newbie, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. We meet the mom of three at a crossroads in her life, as she decides whether to leave medicine behind and focus fully on her family.
Married to Medicine premieres Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. The series moves to Fridays at 8 p.m. ET starting Nov. 10. Check out our chat with Quad in the player below to learn more about her relationship with frenemy Mariah Huq, who also returns for season five.