EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 5 Trailer Premiere! There’s a New Doc -- and Major New Drama

It’s time for your annual check-up with the ladies of Married to Medicine.

Bravo’s hit series returns for season five this November, and ET has your exclusive first look at all the dishy drama to come. It’s going to be a roller coaster of a year for Dr. Jackie Walters, whose practice is booming -- but her marriage, not so much. She has to come to terms with the harsh reality that her husband, Curtis, has been unfaithful.