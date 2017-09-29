EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey Shares the Heartfelt Inspiration Behind His just keep livin' Foundation

Matthew McConaughey’s just keep livin' foundation has an origin story as heartfelt as it is heartbreaking.

The actor opened up to ET about how the name came about with wife Camila Alves at an event for the foundation with partner Samsung’s new Frame TV that combines design with technology, and transforms into a beautiful work of art when no one is watching.

“just keep livin’ is something that came to me a few days after my father passed away in '92,” McConaughey revealed. “In trying to cope with him physically no longer being here, I firmly believe that I can still have a relationship with him spiritually, if I just kept his spirit alive.”

The 47-year-old actor revealed that Samsung has been supporting the organization “directly since 2010, adding, “Samsung gives and invests in charities across the nation.”

And now, with continued relief efforts needed in his home state of Texas after Hurricane Harvey, the foundation is as important as ever.

"With what time Camila and I had, we hosted a few events," he noted. "One was for Rebuild Texas um that aired everywhere."

He went on to call for continued giving, even as the news falls from the headlines.

“You can sponsor a family that they rescued and is out of their home … up to a year,” he said of one way people can help. “One hundred dollars a family member for one month.”

“Just keep giving, just keep living and just get a Texas flag on it, because, as we all know, this will be back page news in the next month.”