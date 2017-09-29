EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey Shares the Heartfelt Inspiration Behind 'Just Keep Living'

Just Keep Livin’s name is pretty much what the organization is all about.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves talked to ET about their organization -- which aims to help underprivileged school kids -- at an event for the foundation with partner Samsung’s new Frame TV that combines design with technology, and transforms into a beautiful work of art when no one is watching.

“Just Keep Livin’ is something that came to me a few days after my father passed away in '92,” McConaughey revealed. “In trying to cope with him physically no longer being here, I firmly believe that I can still have a relationship with him spiritually, if I just kept his spirit alive.”

One key element of the foundation is “the gratitude circle,” which the McConaugheys practice in their own home. So, what are the kids usually grateful for?

“Thank you, God for cheeseballs,” McConaughey said with a laugh, which Alves explained “is [the kids’] favorite Brazilian snack.”

