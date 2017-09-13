EXCLUSIVE: Maureen McCormick Details Her 'Low Points' With Drug Addiction: 'I Am So Lucky to Be Alive'

With 35 years of sobriety under her belt, Maureen feels an incredible amount of gratitude, noting, “I am so lucky to be here, alive, and I feel like my mind is still really good. I feel very very lucky that I came out of it.”

Today, she’s working hard to inspire those who may be struggling with similar issues.

“If you're an addictive personality, it's a disease and it's nothing to be ashamed of,” she explained. “So many people today are still just incredibly embarrassed about talking about it as if it's a weakness… That's what we're all here for on this Earth, right? To help each other and to talk about our experiences because that's how we all heal and get better.”

Demi Lovato attended the same event and opened up about how she maintains her sober lifestyle. Watch the video below to learn more.