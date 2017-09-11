EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell & Kathryn Hahn Team Up for 'Bad Moms Christmas'-Themed 'Price Is Right!'

The Price is Right is getting ready to celebrate Bad Moms.

The iconic game show is teaming up with Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn for a special episode themed around the actresses' upcoming comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas.

The co-stars will be appearing on The Price Is Right special to entertain the audience, which will be comprised entirely of "good moms" who are having a fun day out. The moms in attendance will also get to check out the upcoming comedy after the taping.