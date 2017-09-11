EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell & Kathryn Hahn Team Up for 'Bad Moms Christmas'-Themed 'Price Is Right!'
The Price is Right is getting ready to celebrate Bad Moms.
The iconic game show is teaming up with Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn for a special episode themed around the actresses' upcoming comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas.
The co-stars will be appearing on The Price Is Right special to entertain the audience, which will be comprised entirely of "good moms" who are having a fun day out. The moms in attendance will also get to check out the upcoming comedy after the taping.
The Bad Moms Christmas special of The Price Is Right tapes on Oct. 18, and airs later this fall. Click here for more info on how to get tickets for the show.
The highly anticipated sequel sees the stars of the first Bad Moms reunite, and Bell recently spoke with ET about how much fun they had making it, teasing some details about the second film.
"We're shooting in Atlanta right now, and it's great, because we didn't want to just do the same movie again," Bell told ET. "So rather than deal with the stresses of school, it deals with the stresses of the holidays, but our mothers come in town."
"So there's this added layer of, not only are we overworked moms, we're also bratty children at the same time," she added.
For the holiday-themed sequel, Bell, Kunis and Hahn are joined by Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski Cheryl Hines and Justin Hartley. A Bad Moms Christmashits theaters Nov. 3.