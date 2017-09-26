EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore React to 'This Is Us' Season 2 Premiere's 'Powerful' Final Scene

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched the This Is Us season two premiere. If you have, read our recap, then come on back and hear what the stars had to say…

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are speaking out about the devastating final scene in the This Is Us season two premiere.

In Tuesday's episode, a huge piece of the puzzle to how Jack died was revealed in the last minutes of the show's return. After the Pearson patriarch admitted to secretly battling alcoholism, Rebecca demanded he "get in the car" so they could fight it together. “In a few months from now, everything will be back to normal," Rebecca assured Jack. The scene transitioned to a moment -- presumably several months later -- with Rebecca alone in the car and Jack's possessions in a plastic bag, as she drove up to the family home, which had just been destroyed by a fire.

With one piece of the answer to Jack's death answered in the premiere (something to do with a fire), Ventimiglia -- who, like his This Is Us castmates, have danced around the topic for six months -- expressed relief over that crucial piece of intel now being out there in the world for viewers to dissect.