EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia and Rumored Girlfriend Kelly Egarian Make It Date Night at the Emmys
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia might have gone home empty-handed at the Emmys, but he spent the night with good company.
Not only did he spend the evening with his This Is Us castmates, the 40-year-old actor stayed close to rumored girlfriend, Kelly Egarian, a marketing coordinator at Stella McCartney, on Sunday. The duo were seen snapping a photo together at the top of the stairs at the Microsoft Theater before the awards show kicked off.
“When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them,” an eyewitness told ET. “They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”
Ventimiglia, who is extremely private about his personal life, has not publicly addressed his rumored relationship with the 31-year-old Egarian.
Ahead of the Emmys, Ventimiglia spoke to ET’s Nancy O’Dellon the red carpet about his TV wife, Mandy Moore’s, recent engagement to Taylor Goldsmith.
“Taylor’s the coolest, loveliest cat we’ve ever met and Mandy’s the kindest, most beautiful soul, so for the two of them to come together like that, I’m incredibly happy for her. It’s very cool,” Ventimiglia told O’Dell.
In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, the Emmy nominee revealed why he’ll never date his co-stars again. He previously dated his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel, who presented at the Emmys, and Heroes’ Hayden Panettiere.
“Never do it again,” he told the magazine of what he learned, specifically referencing his romance with Panettiere. “There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things.”
“It wasn’t until my mid- to late-20s that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you,” Ventimiglia continued. “But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.”
Additional reporting by Angelique Jackson.
This Is Us kicks off season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.