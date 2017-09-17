EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia and Rumored Girlfriend Kelly Egarian Make It Date Night at the Emmys

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia might have gone home empty-handed at the Emmys, but he spent the night with good company.

Not only did he spend the evening with his This Is Us castmates, the 40-year-old actor stayed close to rumored girlfriend, Kelly Egarian, a marketing coordinator at Stella McCartney, on Sunday. The duo were seen snapping a photo together at the top of the stairs at the Microsoft Theater before the awards show kicked off.

“When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them,” an eyewitness told ET. “They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”

Ventimiglia, who is extremely private about his personal life, has not publicly addressed his rumored relationship with the 31-year-old Egarian.