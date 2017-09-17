EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us' Wife Mandy Moore's Engagement: 'I'm Incredibly Happy for Her'
Milo Ventimiglia had only lovely things to say about Mandy Moore’s recent engagement!
ET caught up with the Emmy-nominated This Is Us star on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where he spoke about his TV wife’s engagement to Dawes frontman, Taylor Goldsmith.
“Taylor’s the coolest, loveliest cat we’ve ever met and Mandy’s the kindest, most beautiful soul, so for the two of them to come together like that, I’m incredibly happy for her. It’s very cool,” Ventimiglia told ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the Emmys carpet, confirming that he and his co-stars “found out at once” via a group text chain.
Nominated for his first Emmy, Ventimiglia also took a moment to reflect on the unbelievable ride that he and his castmates have been on over the past year -- and was still wrapping his mind around being included in TV’s biggest night.
“The fact that we have so many fans tuning into the show and the fact that it kept growing through the season, that’s the most rewarding and the most satisfying,” the 40-year-old actor said. “And then you show up to this and you’re like, ‘This is pretty cool too.’”
Though it’s been over a decade since a broadcast drama has won the top prize at the Emmys (since 2006’s 24), Ventimiglia wasn’t stressing about that. Instead, he’s looking forward to the return of This Is Us in less than two weeks.
“We’re happy to be at the big show, but I’m happy to go back to the 26th when we premiere,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for me.”
Ventimiglia was spoiler-free when it came to what fans can expect in the new season, but he promised that viewers will “cry” and “laugh,” and noted that many of the characters will experience major life changes. “Everybody’s changing, everybody’s in flux,” he teased. “We’ve only known the Pearsons for 18 hours, that’s how I look at it. There’s a lot more to learn about the family.”
And flipping the script a bit, O’Dell asked Ventimiglia how long it took him to get ready for the big day, as he looked dapper in a slim-cut tuxedo.
“You know, I showered with some soap and I brushed my hair and I put the suit on, which was already pressed. It took a little while,” he said with a laugh, joking that it took him “20 to 25 minutes” to get ready. “Gotta be presentable.”
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.