EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us' Wife Mandy Moore's Engagement: 'I'm Incredibly Happy for Her'

Milo Ventimiglia had only lovely things to say about Mandy Moore’s recent engagement!

ET caught up with the Emmy-nominated This Is Us star on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where he spoke about his TV wife’s engagement to Dawes frontman, Taylor Goldsmith.

“Taylor’s the coolest, loveliest cat we’ve ever met and Mandy’s the kindest, most beautiful soul, so for the two of them to come together like that, I’m incredibly happy for her. It’s very cool,” Ventimiglia told ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the Emmys carpet, confirming that he and his co-stars “found out at once” via a group text chain.

Nominated for his first Emmy, Ventimiglia also took a moment to reflect on the unbelievable ride that he and his castmates have been on over the past year -- and was still wrapping his mind around being included in TV’s biggest night.