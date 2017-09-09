EXCLUSIVE: 'Mom' Star Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is 'Very Courageous' After Chris Pratt Split
Allison Janney cares deeply for Anna Faris.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 57-year-old actress earlier this week during the Toronto International Film Festival, where she's promoting her latest film I, Tonya. The two discussed her role in the movie, as well as how her Mom co-star is doing after announcing her separation from husband Chris Pratt.
"She has so much love and support on the set of Mom," Janney shared. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much."
In August, Faris and Pratt announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. Since the split, the actress has been somewhat vocal about her breakup, sharing relationship advice on her weekly podcast, Unqualified, about knowing "your worth, and your independence."
Janney also dished on her latest film, I, Tonya, co-starring Margot Robbie as competitive ice skater Tonya Harding. The actress, who plays Harding's mother, LaVona Golden, revealed that she used to ice skate back in her day and even did some ice skating while filming the movie.
"I used to be a skater! I wanted to be an Olympic skater at one point!" Janney told ET. "It did come back to me a little bit. Just nothing fancy, just the forward crossovers and the backward cross overs. I wasn't doing any jumps."
