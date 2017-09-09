EXCLUSIVE: 'Mom' Star Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is 'Very Courageous' After Chris Pratt Split

"She has so much love and support on the set of Mom," Janney shared. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much."

In August, Faris and Pratt announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. Since the split, the actress has been somewhat vocal about her breakup, sharing relationship advice on her weekly podcast, Unqualified, about knowing "your worth, and your independence."