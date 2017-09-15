EXCLUSIVE: NFL Star Terrell Owens Hopes Fans Will Get to Know the Real 'T.O.': 'I'm Not Perfect by Any Means'

"My partner, Cheryl Burke, has been on the internet, Googling and looking at some of my football touchdown celebrations and highlights. She's somewhat trying to incorporate that into the choreography, so you may see a little bit of it," he shares. "I'm not sure to what extent, but you'll see some flashes of it I'm sure."



"I think a lot of people try to equate what I've done on the football field, as far as the celebrations of dancing… they feel like I should have somewhat of an easy transition [in the ballroom]," he adds. "This is the perfect platform for me."



When asked about how his footwork from football is translating to the dance floor, Owens was modest, telling ET he feels like "a fish out of water."



"I have so much respect for what you guys do as dancers," Owens marvels. "I think dancing is harder, probably, than playing football… because there's so many techniques and fundamentals and body language that you have to adhere to. I equate it to what Olympians do. They start at a really young age, like four or five. So, you just think about the years of experience, the countless number of hours put in on the dance floor. Just practicing, rehearsing."



"But now that I've started to rehearse and learn the basics of dancing, I find myself like I was in football," he continues. "I'm really rehearsing my steps in my mind throughout the course of the day. I'll go to the grocery store, I'm doing steps down the aisles, or I'm walking down the sidewalk and really trying to picture the routine."