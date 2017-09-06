EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS' Ballroom Battle and When the Gloves Are 'Coming Off'

ET caught up with the dynamic duos on Wednesday, where Nick revealed what made him want to join the show, after previously telling ET he would "never" do it.

"Never say never, kids. Never say never," he shared. "This is a cool opportunity, obviously, but [even more so] to do it alongside this lovely lady and my wife on the show."

"I said I would never do this show, but then you find yourself thinking, 'How can I tell my 5-year-old, 'Don't be scared to go out for baseball, don't be scared to try tennis lessons,' when I myself am not practicing what I'm preaching?" Nick said. "I've never been a big dancer. I've always been a little bit scared of it, but that's probably all the more reason to be a part of this show."

"Hopefully the kids will enjoy it [and] they won't play favorites to Mama, and Daddy will get some love too," he added.