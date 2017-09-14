EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Who's the Better Dancer Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are more than ready to battle it out on Dancing With the Stars.

ET exclusively caught up with the famous couple during their rehearsals for the show this week, where they gave us the scoop on what to expect when they hit the ballroom Monday, Sept. 18. The verdict? Brace yourselves for some friendly competition, DWTS fans!

"I honestly don't know what advantage I have [over Nick] because I fell in love with the guy and I married the guy, so I know what I love about him," Vanessa told ET's Keltie Knight.

But did she fall in love with her man's dance moves?