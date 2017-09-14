EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Who's the Better Dancer Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere
Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are more than ready to battle it out on Dancing With the Stars.
ET exclusively caught up with the famous couple during their rehearsals for the show this week, where they gave us the scoop on what to expect when they hit the ballroom Monday, Sept. 18. The verdict? Brace yourselves for some friendly competition, DWTS fans!
"I honestly don't know what advantage I have [over Nick] because I fell in love with the guy and I married the guy, so I know what I love about him," Vanessa told ET's Keltie Knight.
But did she fall in love with her man's dance moves?
"No, but that's my point," the mother of three joked. "I was super surprised at how good he is."
Nick chimed in, admitting that his wife probably has the better moves out of the two.
"The advantage that Vanessa has over me is, I think she comes into this a much better dancer than me," he said. "But what I have is the eye of the tiger."
Vanessa, 36, and Nick, 43, are competing during season 25 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, respectively, who are also a married couple. It's a "#wifeswap," as they've referred to it on social media!
"The goal we've decided as a family unit, a fam bam, [is] let's get to the finals together," Vanessa explained. "And then, as Nick is quoted as saying, the gloves come off, I guess. We just don't want it to be awkward, like, week three that I'm sitting in the audience watching him and Peta dance or vice versa."
"If we're sitting in the audience week three, I'm going to be embarrassed to show up to the ballroom," added Nick.
And because premiere night is just days away, Nick and Vanessa have been taking their competitiveness home.
"I will say that Nick sings around the house," Vanessa confessed, telling ET that their 5-year-old son, Camden, always says, "Daddy, stop singing."
"Then I sing around the house and he loves it when I sing!" she added. "So I'm like, 'That's my boy.' Nick's literally said, 'Buddy, you realize my singing has put a roof over our head?' I'm like, 'The boy knows what he likes.'"
Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As we patiently wait to see what these two will bring to the ballroom, hear more on how Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy are gearing up for the competition!
