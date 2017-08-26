EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas Reveals Father Is Cancer-Free, Says He'd 'Love to' Be a Father in the Future

My father just had a journey with colon cancer and he's cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it, all is good," Nick revealed of what makes him most proud. "Being here with him when he went in to have his tumor removed was a really special thing and really important."

"I had a lot of things on my schedule, but I said, 'I'm going to be here with you and walk through this with you and the family.' And it was a moment of pride for all of us to say, 'Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and Dad being a manager at one time,' to be able to be there with him, be a unit as a family, is something I think, we should be really proud of," he continued.

Kevin was diagnosed with colon cancer in March, telling NBC Charlotte in May that his sons were "shaken" by his diagnosis, but dropped everything to be by his side during every step of his treatment.

In his iHeartRadio interview, Nick also opened up about being a father one day, sharing that his older brother, Kevin, has inspired him to create a family of his own.

"Absolutely [I want to be a father]," the 24-year-old singer revealed. "I mean I have two beautiful nieces. I'm the godfather to one of them."