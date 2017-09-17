EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Reveals Daughters Are Friends With Her 'Big Little Lies' Kids: They're 'at My House!'

Nicole Kidman is keeping it in the family!

The 50-year-old actress gushed about her daughters during her first Emmy win for Big Little Lies at Sunday night's awards show, and backstage, she revealed to ET that she plans to celebrate with the kids from the series.

"I'm excited to celebrate with all these amazing children that Jean-Marc and David Rubin found that played our kids," said Laura Dern, who won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

"Some of them are at my house right now!" Kidman shared. "My girls are really good friends with the children in the cast, so three of them are at my house, so they now know that we won!"