EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Reveals Daughters Are Friends With Her 'Big Little Lies' Kids: They're 'at My House!'
Nicole Kidman is keeping it in the family!
The 50-year-old actress gushed about her daughters during her first Emmy win for Big Little Lies at Sunday night's awards show, and backstage, she revealed to ET that she plans to celebrate with the kids from the series.
"I'm excited to celebrate with all these amazing children that Jean-Marc and David Rubin found that played our kids," said Laura Dern, who won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
"Some of them are at my house right now!" Kidman shared. "My girls are really good friends with the children in the cast, so three of them are at my house, so they now know that we won!"
"[I want to tell my kids] that I love them," she added.
As for how the cast plans to celebrate, Alexander Skarsgard, who nabbed a statuette for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, teased, "You're about to find out!"
"I'm going where they're going," Kidman shared.
"Go to Reese [Witherspoon's] house and get cozy, take our shoes off," Dern offered, while Zoe Kravitz revealed her plans to "eat a burger and get on a plane."
At the end of the day, Kidman said she's proud to have been a part of Big Little Lies, which was nominated for 16 Emmy nominations and won eight.
"Reese called me up with [producer] Bruna [Papandrea] and said, 'There's this book, read it,' and that was the beginning of it, and that's a fantastic message to put out there, because it shows women that you can actually create opportunities for yourself," she said.
