EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Talk 'DWTS' Premiere Body Slam: 'That Hurt!'

Dancing With the Stars' season 25 premiere went a little better for Nikki Bella than it did for her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the pair after their tango performance, where they opened up about that crazy body slam.

"The body slam actually didn't [hurt during practice]," Chigvintsev revealed. "I mean, it hurt, but it didn't hurt like this, and the end of the routine, that hurt because this floor is wooden... it doesn't bounce."

"I got such an adrenaline rush and lifted him even higher than usual," Bella confessed, adding that she pinned Chigvintsev down at the end of their performance because "it just felt right."