EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Talk 'DWTS' Premiere Body Slam: 'That Hurt!'
Dancing With the Stars' season 25 premiere went a little better for Nikki Bella than it did for her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the pair after their tango performance, where they opened up about that crazy body slam.
"The body slam actually didn't [hurt during practice]," Chigvintsev revealed. "I mean, it hurt, but it didn't hurt like this, and the end of the routine, that hurt because this floor is wooden... it doesn't bounce."
"I got such an adrenaline rush and lifted him even higher than usual," Bella confessed, adding that she pinned Chigvintsev down at the end of their performance because "it just felt right."
"It just is in the moment, like, how do I slam someone who looks like they just died, and not give him a 1, 2, 3?" she continued. "I was like, 'Victory!'"
"WWE fans, anything for you," Chigvintsev conceded.
"That's right! For me, WWE universe and the Bella Army!" Bella agreed.
While Bella looked right at home body slamming her partner, she told ET that the rest of the performance was a bit out of her comfort zone.
"Wrestling, I've been dong it for 10 years. I know it. It's a part of me," she explained. "I just started learning this for two weeks, and so to come out here and be fearless Nikki, but show I have dance moves, it's so scary."
"I can do this, but then all of the sudden, chin up, form, I'm like, 'What?' And then I'm, like, out of my comfort zone. Now I'm freaking out," she added.
Bella's fiance, John Cena, gave her a sweet shout-out after the show, but when will he finally make it to the ballroom?
"In a few weeks!" Bella shared. "He has No Mercy this Sunday, so he's been prepping for that. He just flew in from China, so once he kicks Roman Reign's butt, he'll make his way over here."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.