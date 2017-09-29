EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Dishes On Her & John Cena's Real-Life 'Red Room' Ahead of 'DWTS' Guilty Pleasures Night
Nikki Bella is sharing intimate secrets about life at home with John Cena.
ET caught up with the WWE wrestler during one of her rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars on Thursday, where she opened up about the "sexy" red room her fiancé designed for her.
"A red room is not -- for me, it's not this crazy uncomfortable thing," said Nikki Bella, who will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" with partner Artem Chigvintsev during the dance competition show's "Guilty Pleasures"-themed night in the ballroom on Monday. "I think some people feel guilty, and it's pleasure [at the same time]. So, put it together and that's my guilty pleasure."
"[It's] a real red room," she continued. "[John] really built me a beautiful red room. It's been featured on Total Bellas. The walls are like beautiful red velvet walls. Actually, the door going into it looks like a door from a castle. It's pretty insane. It has fur rugs, candles, chandelier. A lot of drawers."
WATCH: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Showing Her 'Elegant Side' on 'DWTS': 'I Enjoyed It a Lot'
The 33-year-old athlete continued on, telling ET that when it comes time to "play," there's "no rules" in their home. It doesn't just go down in the red room!
"We can go anywhere we want," she said, laughing. "But you can watch the Super Bowl in [the red room], too. We have a TV."
"When I had all my family there for Total Bellas season one, we put away some of the furniture and made it more of like an after drinks lounge," she added, "Because the furniture, everything is just so pretty, the woodwork, and then when everyone left, we put the furniture back in and some of the pieces, yeah. I think all couples need to do that. Explore each other right? Am I allowed to say that?"
WATCH: Nikki Bella Reveals How Fiancé John Cena Reacted to Her Steamy 'DWTS' Latin Night Routine
Another one of Nikki Bella's guilty pleasures? Sexy romance novels!
"I love them," she gushed. "I'm not too into Fabio style. I would rather have a Viiking steal me on a boat and watch him fight and then come back on and take me away. That's hot. I like it when he gets super manly."
As we patiently wait to see what type of moves Nikki Bella will surprise us with next when DWTS returns to ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, watch the video below to hear what John thought of her steamy samba with Artem during the show's Latin Night.