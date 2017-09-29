EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Dishes On Her & John Cena's Real-Life 'Red Room' Ahead of 'DWTS' Guilty Pleasures Night

Nikki Bella is sharing intimate secrets about life at home with John Cena.

ET caught up with the WWE wrestler during one of her rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars on Thursday, where she opened up about the "sexy" red room her fiancé designed for her.

"A red room is not -- for me, it's not this crazy uncomfortable thing," said Nikki Bella, who will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" with partner Artem Chigvintsev during the dance competition show's "Guilty Pleasures"-themed night in the ballroom on Monday. "I think some people feel guilty, and it's pleasure [at the same time]. So, put it together and that's my guilty pleasure."

"[It's] a real red room," she continued. "[John] really built me a beautiful red room. It's been featured on Total Bellas. The walls are like beautiful red velvet walls. Actually, the door going into it looks like a door from a castle. It's pretty insane. It has fur rugs, candles, chandelier. A lot of drawers."