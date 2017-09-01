EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Forced to Defend ‘Her Man’ John Cena After Sister Brie Says He’s Not Really ‘Family’
Total Bellas is back -- and the sisters are fighting outside the ring!
ET has your exclusive first look at the season premiere, which finds Brie and Nikki Bella at dinner with friends and family, including Nikki’s then-boyfriend, John Cena. Brie pulls Nikki away from the table for a private chat -- about John.
“I just feel like, when it comes to family, John’s never in the picture,” she tells her sister. “Like, he’s always gone.”
“My man is part of this family, and I’m pretty much like his wife…” Nikki fires back.
“But you’re not his wife,” Brie cuts her off, adding that she doesn’t want her soon-to-be-born daughter referring to John as an uncle.
“You’re gonna be sad about that one day,” Nikki scoffs.
“Why?” Brie asks. “It’s not like she’s ever going to meet him.”
That’s when Nikki storms off and returns to the dinner table with John. Brie soon follows, and John confronts her for himself.
“There’s probably going to be big heat between you and me for years to come,” he says.
Brie then tells John to his face that he’s not an uncle yet to her child, adding that he’s going to have to prove that he deserves the title. Fans will have to wait and see what comes next when Total Bellas season two premieres on E! on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.
Of course, this all went down before John’s epic proposal back in April. Now, he and Brie are deep in wedding planning mode! Check out the video below to learn more about the couple’s upcoming nuptials.