EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Forced to Defend ‘Her Man’ John Cena After Sister Brie Says He’s Not Really ‘Family’

“I just feel like, when it comes to family, John’s never in the picture,” she tells her sister. “Like, he’s always gone.”

“My man is part of this family, and I’m pretty much like his wife…” Nikki fires back.

“But you’re not his wife,” Brie cuts her off, adding that she doesn’t want her soon-to-be-born daughter referring to John as an uncle.

“You’re gonna be sad about that one day,” Nikki scoffs.

“Why?” Brie asks. “It’s not like she’s ever going to meet him.”