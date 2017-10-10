EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her 'Scary' Neck Injury Following Most Memorable Year Night on 'DWTS'

Nikki Bella isn't taking a day of her life for granted, and that includes her time on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

The WWE star and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview with Lauren Zima on Tuesday, where they opened up about their emotional, inspiring, contemporary routine to Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" during Most Memorable Year night.

"I've been meaning to show that emotion and kind of break that wall," said Nikki, who was commemorating 2016, the year she came back to the ring seven months after she underwent surgery for a neck injury that could have ended her career for good. "It's just all tough. Opening up like that is just so tough."

"I think any time you hear that you're about to paralyze yourself, or even worse, it's just scary, because you start to realize how precious life is," she added, recalling the exact moment she was told her neck was about to break in half. "I felt like, in that moment, I was taking it for granted. I was loving being the champion and I wasn't listening to my body. I almost felt like I was untouchable in a way -- that I could just keep going and everything would be OK. I fortunately was lucky enough to catch it before then, but when you hear that stuff ... I had to be so strong, mentally."