EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Showing Her 'Elegant Side' on 'DWTS': 'I Enjoyed It a Lot'
Pro wrestler Nikki Bella showed fans a different, more gentle aspect of her personality on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, even though she found it a little awkward at first.
The WWE Diva spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after the show, and opened up on what it was like to show a softer side of herself during her waltz with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.
"I enjoyed it a lot. It was very different and very uncomfortable to start out with, but then I realized like, I really like that elegant side and I'd like to use that elegant side even more," Bella shared. "I mean, I didn't really know I had it in me that much. But I had a good coach."
Chigvintsev, who joined Bella for the post-show interview, said that he thinks she definitely has both sides to her personality, and Bella hesitantly agreed.
"I do think I have both sides, but I'm just so used to showing my fierce side that when I show this elegant side, I immediately feel like I'm dropping my guard," she admitted. "I don't like doing that, so then I'm like, 'Just stay fierce!'"
Before taking the stage with her partner on Monday's show, Bella opened up about her inner elegance in a pre-taped package, where she also reflected on the influence her beloved grandmother has had on her life.
"[The waltz] reminds me so much of my Nana," Bella said. "If I didn’t have her as a big influence in my life, I would be an even bigger tomboy than I already am. My nana is elegant, classy and the most amazing woman that has ever walked this earth."
Taking inspiration from her grandmother, Bella said she found the fortitude to step out of her comfort zone.
"I'm not just muscles and headlocks," Bella said during the show. "I need to prove to people that there is an elegant woman in here. So, tonight is for my Nana."
Bella explained to ET that she was "happy to showcase" her softer side, and the shimmering elegance of the dance allowed her to channel some of the biggest influences in her life, including her Nana and some classic Hollywood stars like "Marilyn Monroe and Vivianne Leigh."
Bella said that her fiancé, WWE star John Cena, was also a big fan of her beautiful waltz from what he's seen during rehearsals.
"He loved it. I can't wait to talk," Bella said, sharing that Cena hopes to be in the audience next week cheering her on. "I can't wait to talk to him after Latin Night tomorrow night, because that's going to be a whole new ball game."
Bella will be returning to the DWTS stage on Tuesday. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to see how she handles her Latin Night performance, where she and Chigvintsev will be dancing a samba to "Despacito."