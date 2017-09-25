EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Showing Her 'Elegant Side' on 'DWTS': 'I Enjoyed It a Lot'

Pro wrestler Nikki Bella showed fans a different, more gentle aspect of her personality on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, even though she found it a little awkward at first.

The WWE Diva spoke with ET's Cameron Mathison after the show, and opened up on what it was like to show a softer side of herself during her waltz with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It was very different and very uncomfortable to start out with, but then I realized like, I really like that elegant side and I'd like to use that elegant side even more," Bella shared. "I mean, I didn't really know I had it in me that much. But I had a good coach."

Chigvintsev, who joined Bella for the post-show interview, said that he thinks she definitely has both sides to her personality, and Bella hesitantly agreed.

"I do think I have both sides, but I'm just so used to showing my fierce side that when I show this elegant side, I immediately feel like I'm dropping my guard," she admitted. "I don't like doing that, so then I'm like, 'Just stay fierce!'"