EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Pretends to Be Pregnant and Freaks People Out at a Wine Tasting -- Watch!
What’s better than one pregnant Bella twin? Two pregnant Bella twins!
ET has your exclusive first look at the next episode of Total Bellas, which finds Nikki and Brie in Sonoma, California, for a little family time. Brie was still pregnant at the time, so to make her feel a little more comfortable at a winery, Nikki straps on a fake bump. Ironically, the faux belly makes everyone else at the vineyard super uncomfortable.
“Just think, Nicole,” Brie tells her sister. “You’re going to give everyone at the vineyard a story to go talk about later today.”
With each glass Nikki gets, more people turn their heads to look -- and she totally plays it up, exclaiming, “My baby likes to have all the fun, too!”
See what happens next when Total Bellas airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on E!