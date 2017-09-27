EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Reveals How Fiancé John Cena Reacted to Her Steamy 'DWTS' Latin Night Routine
Nikki Bella has brought the hotness to the ballroom!
ET caught up with the WWE wrestler backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, where she got candid on her sexy Latin Night routine with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and what her fiancé, John Cena, thought of it.
In case you missed the performance, the brunette beauty didn't hold back with the sultry moves, wowing the audience in a sparkly purple costume while dancing the samba to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. She strutted across the dance floor with a shirtless Artem, proving #TeamSmackdown is here to stay!
"I'm used to it," Nikki joked to ET's Cameron Mathison about her barely-there outfit. "Working in WWE, no one wears clothes around there. Backstage we're all half naked."
Following the performance, Nikki said John texted her immediately.
"He said, 'You killed it' in caps lock," the 33-year-old athlete revealed. "His mom approved and he was like, 'Wow.'"
"He's so proud of me," she continued, "and he knew how uncomfortable I was this week in doing all this. I mean, I made a mask of his face and put it on Artem so… I don't think they showed that."
Artem chimed in, telling ET Nikki wasn't kidding.
"Yeah, she came [to rehearsal] with a mask and she's like, 'Look, I'm John,'" he explained. "'It would make me comfortable if you put this mask on.' Priceless. I can't believe they didn't show show it.
Whatever works, right?
Another pair that brought the heat last night was #TeamGetchaPopcorn, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke.
