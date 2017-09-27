EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Reveals How Fiancé John Cena Reacted to Her Steamy 'DWTS' Latin Night Routine

Nikki Bella has brought the hotness to the ballroom!



ET caught up with the WWE wrestler backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, where she got candid on her sexy Latin Night routine with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and what her fiancé, John Cena, thought of it.



In case you missed the performance, the brunette beauty didn't hold back with the sultry moves, wowing the audience in a sparkly purple costume while dancing the samba to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. She strutted across the dance floor with a shirtless Artem, proving #TeamSmackdown is here to stay!



"I'm used to it," Nikki joked to ET's Cameron Mathison about her barely-there outfit. "Working in WWE, no one wears clothes around there. Backstage we're all half naked."