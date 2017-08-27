EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Says She Would 'Totally' Do 'Dancing With the Stars,' Reveals Wedding Dress Details
Nikki Bella might be heading to the ballroom before she heads down the aisle!
ET caught up with the WWE star at the Total Bellas junket in New York City last Monday, where she played coy about reports that she's already joined Dancing With the Stars' season 25 cast -- but admitted that she would "totally" jump at the opportunity.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 to Feature One of the 'Property Brothers' and Nikki Bella!
"You would kill it!" Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, yelled.
"I would," Nikki agreed. "I mean, if they ever wanted me to, and there was time to do it, I think I totally would."
"I hope I wouldn't embarrass myself," she added, before pitching that Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, join the cast as well. "We can have our own dancing with the wrestlers in a room."
"Could you imagine our faces when one would get a higher number than the other one?" Brie asked. "We'd be like, 'Ugh!'"
A source told ET last week that Nikki had joined the cast of the ABC dancing show, though last Monday, Nikki said she'd still have to talk to her fiance, John Cena, about the decision.
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Plans While Sister Brie Reveals If She's Thinking About Baby No. 2!
"I think [Cena would support me]. That would have to be something I talk to him about. I assume he would be [supportive]," she said.
Nikki has a few other things to discuss with Cena, like details of their upcoming wedding.
"[Wedding planning is] going amazing," she revealed. "I've set a date, I found the dress, and now I have to do all the in between."
"Once I got engaged, I started to realize, like, 'Oh, I'll be married forever, so I want a long engagement,'" she continued. "And I just want to enjoy being a fiancee. I want to enjoy the wedding planning process... I know I'm not going to get cold feet, so I just really want to enjoy it."
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Gushes Over Her Dream Wedding Dress, Details the Moment John Cena Proposed
Nikki, who said she wants to hire a stylist to dress her bridesmaids in "high fashion but Victorian" gowns, has already picked out her own dress for the big day, sharing that she'll be wearing Marchesa.
"I want it to be black tie," the reality star added of the dress code, while Brie joked she's "gonna have to diet" to fit into the dress ideas Nikki has been sending her.
Brie, who also gushed about her daughter Birdie, is offering nothing but support for her sister as her wedding day approaches.
"I think so many brides will let the smallest things bother them, and it's like, 'Oh wow, you're marrying the man of your dreams, everyone's happy, having fun, just go with it.' Something will mess up," she said. "Just do what you want."
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Reveals Whether She Would Televise Her 'Intimate' Wedding to John Cena