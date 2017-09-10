EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Premiere Secrets: Jamie's Culloden Vision of Claire Was Almost Not in the Episode!

For all the fans who have waited so many months for this new season, what do you want to say to them as they embark into Voyager and continue into season three?



MD: I hope that the wait has been worth it. I know everyone is like, "What's taking you so long?!" and I keep saying to people that if we could be on earlier, we would. We're still working on this season. We just saw a cut of [episode] 3x13 yesterday and that's all still in post, so we haven't actually even finished the season in post yet, but I hope the wait is worth it.



I'm not lying when I say I think this is our best season yet. All seasons are loved, but this season we get a chance to see Jamie really come into this own and I think Sam [Heughan] is a tour de force this season, and Caitriona [Balfe] just keeps raising her game. I think this season is so satisfying for me and will be so incredibly satisfying [for the fans] to see their journey back to each other. Voyager is just such an apt name for this season, because everyone is on a voyage. Claire and Jamie are on a voyage to get back to each other, Bree is on a voyage to self discovery – everyone has their journey to kind of get to that place and be the people they become. And I think there is much more intimacy this season. Certainly once you get to the back half the season, the train leaves the station and we're well on our way, so I think it's extremely satisfying and I think everyone will be incredibly pleased.



