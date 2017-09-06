EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe Gives Us a Tour of Claire's New Boston Home, Plus Season 3 Scoop!
Welcome home, Sassenach!
In Outlander's third season (which thankfully premieres in just three days), Claire and Frank will be moving into a brand-new Boston home -- and only ET has is giving you an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour with leading lady Caitriona Balfe!
"In season one, one of the things that Claire always said was that she never had a home that she could put a vase into," Balfe recalled to ET's cameras when we traveled to the Scotland set. "Now, I think, that she has her home, she's a knick-knack collector."
In addition to Brianna's "weird, creepy toys" (Balfe's words, not ours) strewn throughout the living room, Claire and Frank's home features countless antiquities and books, along with plenty of photographs of a young Brianna proudly on display on the mantle.
But what's one of Balfe's favorite parts of Claire's cozy new home? The liquor cabinet, of course!
"When Claire comes back from the hospital, she comes in, makes herself a nice cocktail -- a nice stiff drink -- and unwinds after a tough day in surgery," the actress said, adding that Claire's new job can be a bit stressful at times. "I mean, she's a surgeon in the '60 as a woman -- that's pretty amazing."
In addition to watching Claire's professional evolution in season three, fans will be gifted with a more in-depth peek into Claire and Brianna's multi-faceted relationship as mother and daughter.
"Sophie [Skelton] is an amazing actress, and I always forget that she's so young because she's just a really smart, self-possessed girl," the brunette beauty gushed of her on-screen daughter. "We had such a short space of time to try and accomplish [their relationship] at the end of season two, so to be able to have that time this season to really get to know each other has been great. They get to know each other as adults as well, which is really nice."
Balfe admits that Claire's journey over the 20-year time jump in season three has been both a fashion-lover's dream and an exciting hurdle for her as an actress.
"It's been quite interesting to find how does this character live when she's lost the main love of her life, but Claire's a survivor," she said. "As we know, she doesn’t grieve for 20 years. She becomes a surgeon and she has a beautiful home with about 20 different shades of blue in it."
We agree that Claire's oh-so blue Boston home is wonderful, but as all Voyager book fans know, it's only a matter of time until Claire travels back through the stones to reunite with Jamie in A. Malcolm's print shop.
"I think we've all been very excited about that part of the story. This season, it’s a unique challenge as an actor to play a character who lives for 20 years and then [tries] to re-connect with the person that they knew." Balfe continued, "To try and do that as different people in many ways, and people with very different experiences, that's going to be interesting. But it's great. Sam and I have worked so closely together for three years that it's been really strange not having him around every day."
Outlander's third season debuts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz -- and be sure to keep it locked to ETonline right after the episode for exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the premiere.