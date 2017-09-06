EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe Gives Us a Tour of Claire's New Boston Home, Plus Season 3 Scoop!

But what's one of Balfe's favorite parts of Claire's cozy new home? The liquor cabinet, of course!

"When Claire comes back from the hospital, she comes in, makes herself a nice cocktail -- a nice stiff drink -- and unwinds after a tough day in surgery," the actress said, adding that Claire's new job can be a bit stressful at times. "I mean, she's a surgeon in the '60 as a woman -- that's pretty amazing."

In addition to watching Claire's professional evolution in season three, fans will be gifted with a more in-depth peek into Claire and Brianna's multi-faceted relationship as mother and daughter.

"Sophie [Skelton] is an amazing actress, and I always forget that she's so young because she's just a really smart, self-possessed girl," the brunette beauty gushed of her on-screen daughter. "We had such a short space of time to try and accomplish [their relationship] at the end of season two, so to be able to have that time this season to really get to know each other has been great. They get to know each other as adults as well, which is really nice."

Balfe admits that Claire's journey over the 20-year time jump in season three has been both a fashion-lover's dream and an exciting hurdle for her as an actress.