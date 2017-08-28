EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Star César Domboy Reveals the Most Challenging Part of Playing Fergus in Season 3!

He's French. He's fantastic. He's Fergus!

César Domboy is joining Outlander's third season as the adult-version of Jamie and Claire's unofficially adopted son, and the 27-year-old actor has been hard at work at adapting his favorite Fergus mannerisms.

When ET traveled to Outlander's season three set in Scotland last year, Domboy confessed that stepping into the older shoes of an already beloved character has been "weird" but in "the best way."

"It's such a great thing to start working on," he gushed to our cameras while sitting in Lallybroch's living room set. "It's the first time actually I'm catching someone else's part, and young Fergus was so good that I'm really happy that I have to be as good as him and try to keep doing what he was doing in the show."