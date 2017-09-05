EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Reveals Season 3 Weapons & Why He Punched Tobias Menzies in the Face!

"And also, of course, the dirk, which you see Jamie carrying this a lot. It's also very sharp and these would've been the Highlander's traditional weapons against the brown bess musket," he continued. "The whole [British] army was a very modern army and [the Highlanders] had to go up against hundreds and thousands of men with these [guns] and it was really a one-way battle -- and that's not a spoiler at all."

After three seasons of intense training, Heughan revealed that he's become "very comfortable" with all of his Outlander weaponry. "I sleep with [my sword] under my pillow," he joked. "But actually, Jamie uses a lot of different weapons this season, and at one point, I do get to use a bow and arrow."

"We got a great bowmaster to come in and teach us how to use it and we even have a straw wicker man made for target practice," he said.

So what does it take to become an archery master? "You point the pointy thing at the bad people," Heughan quipped.