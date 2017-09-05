EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Reveals Season 3 Weapons & Why He Punched Tobias Menzies in the Face!
It's time to go behind-the-scenes with Sam Heughan!
After two full seasons of intense on-screen fighting, the Outlander star is gearing up for the biggest battle of his career -- and only ET is giving you an exclusive first look inside the one of Heughan's "favorite places" on the Outlander set: The armoury.
"I'm going to give you a tour of some of the weaponry that we use -- not only in seasons one and two, but also season three," Heughan spilled to our cameras.
"The beginning of this season, we start with [The Battle of] Culloden, which we've been trying to stop, but fate has got us to this point. In this battle, traditionally, the Highlanders would have used this basket hilt," the 37-year-old actor explained while showing off Jamie's historically accurate broad sword.
WATCH: 'Outlander' Season 3 Scoop on Jamie and Claire's 'Really Special' Print Shop Reunion!
"And also, of course, the dirk, which you see Jamie carrying this a lot. It's also very sharp and these would've been the Highlander's traditional weapons against the brown bess musket," he continued. "The whole [British] army was a very modern army and [the Highlanders] had to go up against hundreds and thousands of men with these [guns] and it was really a one-way battle -- and that's not a spoiler at all."
After three seasons of intense training, Heughan revealed that he's become "very comfortable" with all of his Outlander weaponry. "I sleep with [my sword] under my pillow," he joked. "But actually, Jamie uses a lot of different weapons this season, and at one point, I do get to use a bow and arrow."
"We got a great bowmaster to come in and teach us how to use it and we even have a straw wicker man made for target practice," he said.
So what does it take to become an archery master? "You point the pointy thing at the bad people," Heughan quipped. "We got a great bowmaster to come in and teach us how to use it and we even have a straw wicker man made for target practice."
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Promise More Romance and 'Surprises' in 'Outlander' Season 3!
With so many realistic and dangerous props on set, we were curious to know if Heughan has ever had any on-set mishaps.
"No, not really. Not with any of the weaponry," he admitted. "I actually did back-fist [my Outlander co-star] Tobias Menzies recently which was kind of good fun, so I think that might make the blooper reel."
Heughan dished, "We were having a fight and I did a spinning back-fist -- one of my signature moves -- and, actually yeah, I smacked him in the face. It was brilliant."
Press play on the video above to get a personal tutorial from Heughan on how to shoot a bow and arrow and the best way to face off in a one-on-one sword fight!
Outlander's third season debuts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz -- and be sure to keep it locked to ETonline right after the episode for exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the premiere.