EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Promise More Romance and 'Surprises' in Season 3!
Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ… It's almost time for Outlander to return!
With season three just a few days away, (ahem… 11 to be exact) we're dishing exclusive season three scoop from stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. ET traveled to Outlander's Lallybroch set in Scotland for a cozy interview with our favorite hot Scot and time-traveling beauty to find out what's ahead for Jamie and Claire's once-in-a-lifetime relationship.
Press play on the video above to find out how the actors have been adjusting to Jamie and Claire's 20-year aging process, Balfe's obsession with the decades spanned in season three and how Heughan is playfully hazing the new stars on set!
In true Outlander fashion, Balfe confessed that this upcoming season -- which is based on Diana Gabaldon's third novel in the series, Voyager -- feels "very different" from anything we've previously seen on the Starz drama.
"I think that's the great thing about our show is every season feels very unique and it has its own unique journey within it," Balfe shared. "It's been quite strange because Sam and I have been apart for the first bit of it."
"They spend so much time apart," Heughan confirmed. "I mean, decades apart and they've become different people, and they have lived other lives, so it's been really fun. As you've said, it's completely different, so it's not like we're doing the same show. Each season it really changes."
One change that many Outlander fans requested at the end of season two was for more romantic moments and intimate scenes between Jamie and Claire -- and it looks like we're getting our wish!
Eventually, that is.
"I think we always hoped and knew that we would have a long time to tell this story, so in that way, you want to be able to tell every shade of this relationship," Balfe explained. "I mean, this is a relationship that endures decades and, hopefully, we will get to tell many, many years of that, so you don’t want to repeat yourself."
The 37-year-old actress continued, "We've seen the blossom of first love. We've seen when they've had an awful lot of stress on that relationship. And now, it's going to be a different type of reunion. I think that people are invested because they believe in this love that Jamie and Claire have and you're definitely going to see that."
Balfe added that the most challenging aspect of season three has been "meeting the expectations" of Outlander's ultra-passionate fanbase. "I think definitely there [are] some tall orders being delivered from the fans, but I think we can do it," she said optimistically.
"I think we're going to surprise them," Heughan chimed in. "I think they have an idea of the books and, obviously, we're following the books, but I think there's so many more surprises than they're even contemplating."
We at ET have already watched the first six episodes of Outlander's third season, (subtle brag totally intended) and we can wholeheartedly confirm that this next onscreen voyage will satisfy even the pickiest of fans. Balfe's sheer grace and strength depicting Claire's emotional journey will leave you speechless, while Heughan's subtle, yet brilliant new layers in Jamie will bring you to tears in the best way possible.
Outlander's third season debuts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz