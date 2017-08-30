EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Promise More Romance and 'Surprises' in Season 3!

"I think we always hoped and knew that we would have a long time to tell this story, so in that way, you want to be able to tell every shade of this relationship," Balfe explained. "I mean, this is a relationship that endures decades and, hopefully, we will get to tell many, many years of that, so you don’t want to repeat yourself."

The 37-year-old actress continued, "We've seen the blossom of first love. We've seen when they've had an awful lot of stress on that relationship. And now, it's going to be a different type of reunion. I think that people are invested because they believe in this love that Jamie and Claire have and you're definitely going to see that."

Balfe added that the most challenging aspect of season three has been "meeting the expectations" of Outlander's ultra-passionate fanbase. "I think definitely there [are] some tall orders being delivered from the fans, but I think we can do it," she said optimistically.

"I think we're going to surprise them," Heughan chimed in. "I think they have an idea of the books and, obviously, we're following the books, but I think there's so many more surprises than they're even contemplating."

We at ET have already watched the first six episodes of Outlander's third season, (subtle brag totally intended) and we can wholeheartedly confirm that this next onscreen voyage will satisfy even the pickiest of fans. Balfe's sheer grace and strength depicting Claire's emotional journey will leave you speechless, while Heughan's subtle, yet brilliant new layers in Jamie will bring you to tears in the best way possible.

Outlander's third season debuts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz -- and be sure to keep it locked to ETonline right after the episode for exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the premiere!