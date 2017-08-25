EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Steven Cree and John Bell Spill on Their New Father-Son Dynamic in Season 3!

Outlander's third season will feature a gradual time-jump spanning the course of 20 years, so what have Ian and Jenny Murray been up to over at Lallybroch? "Lots of sex!" Cree answered bluntly. "They have a lot of kids. Ian [just] looks at Jenny and she gets pregnant, so there's plenty of that."

Cree continued, "You get more of a glimpse into Ian's relationship with Jenny and how seriously he takes fatherhood and obviously more of his friendship with Jamie as well."

Fans will soon be introduced to Ian Murray II -- Ian and Jenny's youngest child and, dare we say, Jamie's favorite nephew. Bell revealed that it has been "incredible" to join the Outlander family in season three and he's excited for fans to witness Ian's evolution.