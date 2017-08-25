EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Steven Cree and John Bell Spill on Their New Father-Son Dynamic in Season 3!
It's time to head to Lallybroch!
With Outlander's third season just a wee bit away (only 16 more days!), it's time to check in with our two Ian Murrays -- Steven Cree and John Bell -- about all the mayhem and misadventures ahead.
ET traveled to Outlander's set in Scotland and we fittingly filmed our interview in the Lallybroch living room to find out what's coming up for the Murray fellas on-screen and how they found their father-son connection off-screen.
Outlander's third season will feature a gradual time-jump spanning the course of 20 years, so what have Ian and Jenny Murray been up to over at Lallybroch? "Lots of sex!" Cree answered bluntly. "They have a lot of kids. Ian [just] looks at Jenny and she gets pregnant, so there's plenty of that."
Cree continued, "You get more of a glimpse into Ian's relationship with Jenny and how seriously he takes fatherhood and obviously more of his friendship with Jamie as well."
Fans will soon be introduced to Ian Murray II -- Ian and Jenny's youngest child and, dare we say, Jamie's favorite nephew. Bell revealed that it has been "incredible" to join the Outlander family in season three and he's excited for fans to witness Ian's evolution.
"I think what you're going to see from young Ian is a real change in season three from this gawky Scottish teenager to his own man," Bell said.
Press play on the video above to find out even more details from Bell and Cree about their father-son bond and what's next for Uncle Jamie in season three!
Outlander's third season premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
