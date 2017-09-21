EXCLUSIVE: Paul Abrahamian Reacts to Losing ‘Big Brother’ Twice, Talks Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel Dating
Another summer, another second place finish for Big Brother houseguest Paul Abrahamian.
“[The jury votes] honestly surprise me a little bit,” Paul tells ET. “I think everybody was pissed. I was the only vet in the house. I don't know what they expected me to do, just roll over and give them the game? But I wasn't going to do that, so I think when they got to jury, ‘Oh. Paul beat us. Well, I hate him now.'”
ET caught up with the two-time runner-up in the Big Brother backyard after Wednesday night’s finale, which saw the jury vote 5-4 to give the $500,000 grand prize to Josh Martinez. Paul says he was most surprised by former allies Alex Ow and Jason Dent’s votes go to Josh, as well as sworn enemy Cody Nickson’s vote.
“I didn't think there would be anything on planet Earth sitting next to Josh that Cody would vote for,” he jokes. “But apparently, I’m it."
Paul says the jury definitely seemed bitter, but he doesn’t hold his loss against them.
“It's like crying over a game of Monopoly,” he says. “I won $50,000, I'm stoked. Whatever. If they didn't want to vote for me, that's on them. They can live with that, whatever weirdness they have inside of them. I know I played the hell out of this season, I gave it all that I could, and if I still dictated second place, then that's what I dictated. I'll take it, put my head up and walk out, with friendship.”
Despite two losses, the 24-year-old rocker says he’d head back into the house for a third time immediately.
“Look, I put 191 days into this house,” he notes. “Over six months of my life has been lived inside the Big Brother house. I'm definitely insane. I'm on all aspects a sociopath. I would probably do it again. Why? Sadomasochist! Absolutely. But I would totally do it again and hopefully -- at this point, I just want to win second place all the time. Just to keep the ongoing joke running, I just want to win second place forever. So, if they bring me back, I'm shooting for second.”
While we had Paul, we also got his take on the news that his season 18 pals, Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel, are dating. The former houseguests reconnected at the season 18 premiere party earlier this summer.
“I thought that was a joke,” Paul admits. “He's like, ‘This is my girlfriend.’ I'm like, shut up, Victor. What's up, Nic -- and then they kissed and I was like... alright, well, that's happening now. I wish them luck. That's super bizarre. I hope a weird baby comes out of it that'll be slightly hairy and slightly nerdy all at once. I'm into it.”
