EXCLUSIVE: Paul Abrahamian Reacts to Losing ‘Big Brother’ Twice, Talks Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel Dating

Another summer, another second place finish for Big Brother houseguest Paul Abrahamian.

“[The jury votes] honestly surprise me a little bit,” Paul tells ET. “I think everybody was pissed. I was the only vet in the house. I don't know what they expected me to do, just roll over and give them the game? But I wasn't going to do that, so I think when they got to jury, ‘Oh. Paul beat us. Well, I hate him now.'”

ET caught up with the two-time runner-up in the Big Brother backyard after Wednesday night’s finale, which saw the jury vote 5-4 to give the $500,000 grand prize to Josh Martinez. Paul says he was most surprised by former allies Alex Ow and Jason Dent’s votes go to Josh, as well as sworn enemy Cody Nickson’s vote.

“I didn't think there would be anything on planet Earth sitting next to Josh that Cody would vote for,” he jokes. “But apparently, I’m it."