EXCLUSIVE: Peta Murgatroyd Says Son Shai Recognizes Her When Watching 'Dancing With the Stars' on TV

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's 8-month-old son, Shai, is already a Dancing With the Stars fan!

After Monday's battle in the ballroom, Murgatroyd revealed to ET's Cameron Mathison that she takes her baby to work with her and he watches mommy and daddy dance.

"I dont keep him here all day, just a little bit," she noted. "Just so I get my fix."