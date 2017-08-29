EXCLUSIVE: Peter Hermann Explains Why 'Younger' Embraces Complicated Love Triangles

This season really leaned into the love triangle between Liza, Charles and Josh, and complicated it even further with the arrival of Charles’ ex, Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt). What has been the best part about playing this growing love square?

The more complicated it gets, the more fun it is to play, and that’s what we love to watch. We love to watch people work through things, because life is complicated. In that sense, it’s very true to how tricky life can get. I don’t know how often any of us can look back at a three-month stretch or even a month or a week and go, “That was a really easy week! I didn’t really have to work through anything!” That’s the beauty of the writing and that’s the beauty of [creator] Darren [Star]’s ear of that fine line of complications/comedy/drama.

What is your advice to Charles for how he should navigate the Liza and Pauline of it all?

Oh boy. It’s not just two women; it’s also two daughters, so it certainly expands far beyond a square. My advice to him would be to keep what’s most important, most important. There are some pretty basic rules that’ll get you pretty far. Keep his priorities straight. He’s deeply unsettled by having this book [by Pauline] coming out; he’s a private person and the decision to publish that, and to have Liza, who he’s so deeply attracted to, working with his ex-wife, it’s nice to be able to leave that complication at the end of the day and go home. But then it’s fun to go back the next day.

Last we spoke, you said that Charles has feelings for Liza “in spite of the fact that she’s '26,'” and that he would find her real age to be “very good news.” Has your opinion changed since?

I think of people in my life, who I assume their age to be true, and then I think of someone telling me they’re much older or much younger than they claim to be. The obvious question that comes up: Why didn’t you trust me enough to tell me? There are so many reasons for Liza [to keep the secret] and that’s the beautiful thing about the show. As soon as she feels like she’s hurting somebody, she opts to tell the truth. On the one end, yes, it’s great news because the age is a bit of a barrier and when that barrier’s out of the way. But it’s also that feeling of “Aha! I knew there was something different about you. I knew there was something wise beyond your years.” It’ll probably be a nice justification of his intuition.