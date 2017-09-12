EXCLUSIVE: Peter Kraus Recalls 'Devastating' Breakup With Rachel Lindsay, Reveals What He Would Say to Her Now

"When I got off Rachel's season [of The Bachelorette], I was devastated," Kraus explained. "It was a hard breakup, and going through the roller coaster of the show with all the cliffhangers always seeming to be on me, it was an emotional toll. [Then] going on After the Final Rose and the things that happened there on set, that was hard."

"I'm an emotional guy, I'm a sensitive guy. I used to hide from that, but now I accept it and appreciate it, and that just makes me more hyperaware of the surroundings that I'm in, and The Bachelor is a big, big step I wasn't ready for," he continued.

Viewers watched Kraus and Lindsay's emotional split on The Bachelorette's season finale, after Kraus revealed that he wasn't ready to propose. During their reunion on After the Final Rose, Lindsay declared that the process wasn't for someone so guarded about engagement -- which many fans (and Kraus at the time) agreed with.

"All the information that I had up to that point was that I couldn't [propose in the show's setting]," he told ET. "The one opportunity I had to be on this show, I was not able to get down on one knee at the end... [but] there's nowhere on the contract that says you have to get engaged at the end of the show."