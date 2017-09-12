EXCLUSIVE: Peter Kraus Reveals Why Fear Stopped Him From Being the Bachelor and What the Future Holds

"I'm the type of person who always wants to weigh out my options, see what is best for me. Never turn down something without hearing someone out," he said. "I'm going to weigh out everything in my life, and then make the best possible decision based on all the information. That's why I did it."

"There's nowhere on the contract that says you have to get engaged at the end of the show," he continued of viewers' criticisms of his inability to propose at the end of the dating show. "I want to find love in my life, and if it was an opportunity to have some fun, get some experiences and potentially find love, I was open to it...I made the mistake maybe of not watching Rachel prior to the show, and seeing that she wanted an engagement more so than what I was ready to give at that time."

Despite his breakup with Lindsay and seeming inability to propose, Kraus became a fan favorite and front runner to be the next Bachelor... until Arie Luyendyk Jr. was unexpectedly announced as the franchise's next lead last week.

"The conversations that [producers, ABC executives and I] had [about being the Bachelor] were never specific to 'Yes or no?' It was more, 'Are you ready?' and me saying I was not," Kraus shared. "It was a mutual respect for where each other was at, what I know they need from a Bachelor and what I know I was ready to give at the time of those talks. I would never say it was a clear, defined answer. It was, 'This is where we're at, and we're OK with going in different directions.'"