EXCLUSIVE: Pink & Her Family Talk 'Fun Night' at MTV VMAs, Gush Over Matching Outfits & Video Vanguard Award
While there were plenty of memorable moments from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, no one stole the show quite like Pink.
From her amazing performance to her heartwarming speech, the "What About Us" singer and her adorable family were the center of attention at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. Prior to the show, ET caught up with Pink on the red carpet, where she was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and their 6-year-old daughter, Willow.
Pink, who later accepted the night's highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, said it meant "everything" to have her mini-me with her (in a matching suit, nonetheless!) to witness the exciting moment.
"It's crazy. That's a huge, huge honor -- the honor of a lifetime, especially from MTV," Pink said of the accolade. "I used to get grounded as a kid watching it. My mom is probably laughing at home right now ... It's been a long road and it's been up and down and all around. It's been perfect and beautiful."
"Having my 6-year-old girl in a three-piece suit and my husband looking as dapper as ever -- it's just a fun night," she added. "I'm happy."
Hart chimed in, telling ET that being here with Pink and Willow was "amazing."
"I've watched [Pink], the craziness from the last 16 years," he gushed. "I've watched her earn her piece tonight, so it's amazing to watch and I'm just flattered to be here."
"Its not easy," added Pink. "It's a juggle. You know, I have a family. My intention is to be the best mom that I can be, and also to have integrity, and to stand up for what's going on in the world. Right now couldn't have come at a better time. I feel really proud."
