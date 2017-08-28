EXCLUSIVE: Pink & Her Family Talk 'Fun Night' at MTV VMAs, Gush Over Matching Outfits & Video Vanguard Award

Pink, who later accepted the night's highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, said it meant "everything" to have her mini-me with her (in a matching suit, nonetheless!) to witness the exciting moment.

"It's crazy. That's a huge, huge honor -- the honor of a lifetime, especially from MTV," Pink said of the accolade. "I used to get grounded as a kid watching it. My mom is probably laughing at home right now ... It's been a long road and it's been up and down and all around. It's been perfect and beautiful."

"Having my 6-year-old girl in a three-piece suit and my husband looking as dapper as ever -- it's just a fun night," she added. "I'm happy."