EXCLUSIVE: 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Dishes on Joining 'DWTS' & Dream Songs for the Ballroom!

"I'm really glad to be a part of this season," Pieterse told ET. "They asked me, like, I'd say three or four years ago and I wasn't able to do it. Scheduling was a nightmare and they said that they'd come back around. And they came back around, which was so awesome and this is the 25th season!"

The Pretty Little Liars star will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this season.

As far as what part of the ballroom journey she's most looking forward to, the actress told ET that her parents were professional dancers and she just wants to make them proud.

"That's actually one of the reasons we immigrated to America," she shared. "So I think that part of it, I'm really proud to be able to be a part of that and kind of what they started. And I know my mom cried when I told her. She's beyond excited, but I think just kind of proving to myself that I can do something totally different, something that I'm not used to. It's definitely not in my comfort zone... The fact that it's live, I am losing my mind, like, I'm good at memorizing lines but memorizing dances, it's gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be fun."