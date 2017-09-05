EXCLUSIVE: 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Dishes on Joining 'DWTS' & Dream Songs for the Ballroom!
Welcome to the ballroom, Sasha Pieterse!
ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 21-year-old actress on the set of her upcoming film, Honored, ahead of her big Dancing With the Stars announcement, where she dished on how excited she is to be part of the 25th season.
"I'm really glad to be a part of this season," Pieterse told ET. "They asked me, like, I'd say three or four years ago and I wasn't able to do it. Scheduling was a nightmare and they said that they'd come back around. And they came back around, which was so awesome and this is the 25th season!"
The Pretty Little Liars star will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this season.
As far as what part of the ballroom journey she's most looking forward to, the actress told ET that her parents were professional dancers and she just wants to make them proud.
"That's actually one of the reasons we immigrated to America," she shared. "So I think that part of it, I'm really proud to be able to be a part of that and kind of what they started. And I know my mom cried when I told her. She's beyond excited, but I think just kind of proving to myself that I can do something totally different, something that I'm not used to. It's definitely not in my comfort zone... The fact that it's live, I am losing my mind, like, I'm good at memorizing lines but memorizing dances, it's gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be fun."
The blonde beauty is also excited for her PLL fans to cheer her on during the competition. She also revealed that she and Savchenko already have a stellar team name.
"They're gonna love it," she expressed. "They're gonna go crazy! Actually, we've already named our team. Our team name is the 'A Team' because, hello! I'm like, we're gonna do this. We're gonna get that Mirrorball!"
So will she be dancing to the PLL theme song at any point?
"I never thought about that! Possibly," Pieterse replied. "That'd be fun, right? Yeah, that'd be really fun!"
While her parents have dance experience, Pieterse told ET that she hasn't danced since taking ballet when she was three years old. "I don't think that really counts," she admitted, but noted, "I got rhythm, I think that's in my blood."
As for a dream song she'd like to perform on the show?
"I don't know. I'm actually in this predicament, because I have to give them music choices," she explained. "I have to tell them what I wanna do... I was an only child, I grew up around tons of music because my parents were dancers. I mean, I love Queen, I love Abba, I love Eminem and Dr. Dre. Like, I love so many different things. So I think you're gonna get a good taste of that in all of our dances."
Pieterse is currently filming Honored alongside Arden Cho, Karreuche Tran and Meghan Rienks. The drama is set to be released in 2018.
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
