EXCLUSIVE: 'Princess Bride' Stars on the Iconic Film’s 30th Anniversary & Who They Still Keep In Touch With
The Princess Bride is officially 30!
As the Rob Reiner-directed classic celebrates three decades of sword fights, wine swaps and "Rodents of Unusual Size," the iconic film’s stars opened up about the years since the movie charmed viewers all over the world.
“I forgot it was the 30th … I thought we made it yesterday,” Mandy Patinkin recently told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “Every time anybody mentions it, I just can't get over that it’s had the life that it’s had because we just went to work 30 years ago, did our best and had a great time.”
“That it has become what it’s become for all these generations, I pinch myself,” added the actor, who played Inigo Montoya in the Oscar-nominated film.
The film’s titular princess, Robin Wright, agreed that it’s difficult to grasp how long it has been since the film -- her feature breakout role -- was released.
“It feels like we made it five, 10 years ago,” said the 51-year-old actress at the junket for her upcoming flick, Blade Runner 2049. “It never feels as long as it’s been, because we really bonded, all of us. And what a great piece to be a part of.”
As for her favorite memory from the blockbuster, Wright couldn’t choose just one.
“All of them,” she said, before adding, “And we all stay in touch -- Cary [Elwes] and I especially.”
