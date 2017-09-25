EXCLUSIVE: 'Princess Bride' Stars on the Iconic Film’s 30th Anniversary & Who They Still Keep In Touch With

The Princess Bride is officially 30!

As the Rob Reiner-directed classic celebrates three decades of sword fights, wine swaps and "Rodents of Unusual Size," the iconic film’s stars opened up about the years since the movie charmed viewers all over the world.

“I forgot it was the 30th … I thought we made it yesterday,” Mandy Patinkin recently told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “Every time anybody mentions it, I just can't get over that it’s had the life that it’s had because we just went to work 30 years ago, did our best and had a great time.”



“That it has become what it’s become for all these generations, I pinch myself,” added the actor, who played Inigo Montoya in the Oscar-nominated film.