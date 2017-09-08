EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on Creating Content for Women in Hollywood: 'Never Gonna Settle'
Priyanka Chopra is doing her part to give women more opportunities in Hollywood.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the Quantico star at the Toronto Ritz-Carlton on Friday, after her film, Pahuna: The Little Visitors -- which she produced alongside her mother Madhu Chopra -- premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The two discussed walking the red carpet alongside her mother, as well as creating more content for females in the industry.
"Well first of all, just to take a step back, women had had to choose what they wanna make because parts are not written in Hollywood or entertainment," Chopra expressed. "We're so far behind, I mean we just had Wonder Woman, which is our first big major female superhero movie directed by a female. We've just had one director that's ever won an Academy Award who is female ever in the history of entertainment. I mean, come on!"
The 35-year-old actress shared how happy she is that TIFF is "doing their bit to help females in entertainment. Because we need that help, we need people saying, 'You know what? You're just good. It doesn't matter what your gender is.' And it's so awesome to see that!"
Chopra is also "digging her feet in" to help the next generation of women not feel like there aren't roles written for them.
"I'm digging my feet in and not gonna settle ever," she said. "Because it's gonna take people like me, like a lot of other women out there, to make it easier for the next generation where they don't have to feel like, 'Oh, there are not parts written for us. We always have to stand behind the guy.' [We have to] create parts for ourselves because nobody else is gonna do it."
The Baywatch star also dished on her good friend, Meghan Markle's Vanity Fair cover, which was revealed earlier this week and where the Suits actress talks about her relationship with Prince Harry. Chopra and Markle are good friends and while she loved the spread, Chopra thought the boyfriend talk should've been kept at a minimum.
"I don't if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion," Chopra shared. "I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."
"It's just a little sexist," she continued. "Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity to."
