EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on Creating Content for Women in Hollywood: 'Never Gonna Settle'

"Well first of all, just to take a step back, women had had to choose what they wanna make because parts are not written in Hollywood or entertainment," Chopra expressed. "We're so far behind, I mean we just had Wonder Woman, which is our first big major female superhero movie directed by a female. We've just had one director that's ever won an Academy Award who is female ever in the history of entertainment. I mean, come on!"

The 35-year-old actress shared how happy she is that TIFF is "doing their bit to help females in entertainment. Because we need that help, we need people saying, 'You know what? You're just good. It doesn't matter what your gender is.' And it's so awesome to see that!"

Chopra is also "digging her feet in" to help the next generation of women not feel like there aren't roles written for them.

"I'm digging my feet in and not gonna settle ever," she said. "Because it's gonna take people like me, like a lot of other women out there, to make it easier for the next generation where they don't have to feel like, 'Oh, there are not parts written for us. We always have to stand behind the guy.' [We have to] create parts for ourselves because nobody else is gonna do it."

