EXCLUSIVE: 'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Reveals He's Lost 25 Pounds Preparing for 'DWTS': 'I'm Dedicated'

As the upcoming season of Dancing With the Starsdraws closer, Property Brothers star Drew Scott is getting ready to compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy, and he's working hard to get in top shape for the challenging endeavor.

ET sat down with Drew, and his twin brother and co-host Jonathan Scott, for an exclusive interview at Hearst in New York at HGTV magazine's luncheon celebrating the brothers' new book, It Takes Two: Our Story, and the 39-year-old TV host opened up about his involvement with DWTS.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm everything," Drew shared. "Dancing With the Stars is something we've both been asked to do before but it's finally happening."