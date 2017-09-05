EXCLUSIVE: 'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Reveals He's Lost 25 Pounds Preparing for 'DWTS': 'I'm Dedicated'
As the upcoming season of Dancing With the Starsdraws closer, Property Brothers star Drew Scott is getting ready to compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy, and he's working hard to get in top shape for the challenging endeavor.
ET sat down with Drew, and his twin brother and co-host Jonathan Scott, for an exclusive interview at Hearst in New York at HGTV magazine's luncheon celebrating the brothers' new book, It Takes Two: Our Story, and the 39-year-old TV host opened up about his involvement with DWTS.
"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm everything," Drew shared. "Dancing With the Stars is something we've both been asked to do before but it's finally happening."
WATCH: 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Announced as First 'DWTS' Season 25 Cast Member
Drew and pro-partner Emma Slater have been rehearsing for six weeks, and they have a catchy team name: "Team Hot Property." However, Drew already has his own dancing nickname, according to his brother.
"His nickname is 'The Robot,'" Jonathan joked. "So we always joke someone's going to have to give The Robot some heart because on the dance floor you need some heart."
PHOTOS: The Complete List: 'Dancing with the Stars' Mirrorball Trophy Winners
While Emma is the perfect partner to show Drew exactly what he needs when it comes to heart and intensity on the dance floor, the DWTS hopeful says he's doing his part to make sure he's ready for the physical demands of the show, and he's already seeing some changes to his physique.
"I'm dedicated," Drew said. "I'm a slim guy but I've lost 25 pounds in the last six weeks."
"I've put on a fourth of that just to support him," Jonathan quipped.
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Pros Revealed -- and a Fan Favorite Is Returning to the Dance Floor!
And, while DWTS is a huge time commitment for any contestant, Drew says he isn't planning to slow down. He and his brother are still in production of their massively popular HGTV series, and Drew is also in the early planning stages of his wedding to fiancé Linda Phan.
However, there are a few things the lovebirds are looking to finish before focusing their attention on their sure-to-be-gorgeous ceremony.
"We haven't set our date yet for the wedding," Drew admitted. "We're looking at spring next year but we haven't set the date just because we're so busy [finishing] the renovation of our house in L.A."
WATCH: 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Talks Wedding Planning With Linda Phan: 'She's Always My Boss'
As if hosting and producing a hit show, rehearsing for a reality dance competition series, renovating houses and gearing up for a wedding weren't enough, the Scott brothers have also penned a new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, and are getting ready to embark on a nationwide tour, HGTV Presents The Scott Brothers House Party Fall Tour, inspired by their latest book.
It Takes Two: Our Story hits shelves Tuesday, which is also the day their tour kicks off at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey. Click here for more info on their cross-country tour.
Check out the video below for more on Drew's involvement in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.